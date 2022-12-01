Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has agreed to drop a post-Christmas booking system at O’Neill Road Household Recycling Centre this year.

Councillors have decided against returning to the system during the festive holiday period.

Speaking at a council meeting on Monday evening, Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE suggested the possibility of a new system for cars at the site.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster asked if digital signage could be put in place ahead of the festive period in a bid to reduce queuing.

Council is putting plans in place for post-Christmas demand at recycling centres.

Officers have been considering the possibility of temporarily re-introducing a booking system for O’Neill Road Household Recycling Centre in Newtownabbey during the week after Christmas to reduce traffic congestion in the area following a request from local residents.

Instead, the council will be providing a waste collection service at the Valley Leisure Centre from Tuesday, December 27 until Thursday, December 29.

A bin lorry will also be brought to Crumlin Leisure Centre and Sixmile Leisure Centre, Ballyclare, at a cost of £2,000. Newpark and Craigmore Recycling Centres are expected to be able to manage the expected additional usage.

The report indicated that last year, the waste collection service at the Valley Leisure Centre, reduced attendance at the O’Neill Road Household Recycling Centre “substantially”.

A booking system was used previously at household recycling centres during the Covid pandemic to aid social distancing.

“Feedback from customers was mainly negative due to the frustration of not being able to arrive without a booking,” the report said.

Councillors were advised at a meeting earlier this month the local authority “achieves better recycling rates when the waste is collected at the recycling centres”.

