Appeal for information after man and woman assaulted before Larne v Cliftonville game
It was reported around 7.35pm on Friday, November 3, that a man and a woman were assaulted by a number of men in the Dunluce area before a football game between Larne and Cliftonville. Police say the man was attacked with bottles and kicked to the head several times and received serious injuries. The woman also suffered injuries.
Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1501 of 03/11/23.
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.