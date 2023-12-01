Detectives in Larne are appealing for information after a report of an assault before a football match in Larne last month.

Police are appealing for information and can be contacted on 101. Photo by: Pacemaker

It was reported around 7.35pm on Friday, November 3, that a man and a woman were assaulted by a number of men in the Dunluce area before a football game between Larne and Cliftonville. Police say the man was attacked with bottles and kicked to the head several times and received serious injuries. The woman also suffered injuries.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1501 of 03/11/23.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...