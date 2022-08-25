Appeal for information following burglaries in Lisburn and Hillsborough

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Flavin said: “It was reported that sometime between 10am and 5pm on Tuesday, August 23, entry was at the rear of a house in the Oaklands area of Hillsborough. A quantity of high value jewellery was taken during the incident.

“It was then reported that entry was gained to a property in the Leckey Road area of Lisburn sometime between 11.30am and 2pm on Wednesday afternoon, August 24. A sum of cash was taken.

“A third report was received that a house in the Moira Road area of Glenavy was also burgled sometime between 12pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday, August 24. It is not believed that anything was taken at this time.

“At this stage, we are investigating a potential link between these incidents. We are appealing to anyone who was in the areas at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 928 24/08/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.