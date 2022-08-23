PSNI condemns ''thugs'' for daytime robbery in which victim risked his life to fight for his property

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI has appealed for witnessed to the daylight attack on Monday August 22 at approximately 2.30pm.

A 16-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. He remains in police custody at this time.

Lisburn North councillor, Jonathan Craig (DUP) has condemned those responsible for the threatening robbery.

“My thoughts are with the victim who thankfully is uninjured and showed great courage in facing up to these thugs,” said Cllr Craig.

He added: “No knife crime can be tolerated anywhere let alone the Hilden/Lambeg area.

“Those that choose to do this should and must suffer the full rigours of the law.”

Police detectives are appealing for information following the robbery at Hilden railway in Lisburn.

A spokesperson said: “At approximately 2.30pm, a man was approached by three teenage males who threatened him with a large knife, before taking his bag.

“The victim chased the males along Queensway to Richmond Court, where an altercation took place.