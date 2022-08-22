Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Féin Councillor Catherine Nelson called for ‘urgent action to address ongoing anti-social behaviour at an abandoned property in Clanrolla Park, Craigavon’.

Speaking this morning, she said: “Last night an abandoned property in Clanrolla Park was set on fire. Rightly nearby residents are concerned.

Fire at Clanrolla Park, Craigavon on Sunday evening. Sinn Féin Councillor Catherine Nelson called for ‘urgent action to address ongoing anti-social behaviour at the property in Clanrolla Park, Craigavon’.

“Back in February I worked to secure the boarding up of this property due to ongoing anti-social behaviour. However last night the property was accessed and set on fire.

“This morning I will work to further secure the property and will be in touch with NIHE and the PSNI to agree further action.

“If you notice activity at this property please phone it in immediately to the PSNI.”

A PSNI spokesperson said police received a report of a fire in a vacant property in the Clanrolla Park area of Lurgan on Sunday, 21st August.

Sergeant Moore said: “We received a report at approximately 9.45pm that a building in the Clanrolla Park area was on fire.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. On arrival, extensive damage had been caused to the property.

“Thankfully, no damage had been caused to occupied houses in the nearby area and there were no reports of any injuries.

“We are treating this fire as arson and our investigation is now underway.

“Police are also aware of issues with anti-social behaviour at the vacant property.

“We do not want to see anyone being injured as a result of being there without proper authorisation and would appeal to anyone involved in this type of behaviour to stop.

“We would urge anyone who may have any information or CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation into this reckless act, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1931 21/08/22.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was called out to Clanrolla Park in Craigavon on Sunday night at 9.43pm.

Two Fire Appliances from Lurgan Fire Station attended the incident.