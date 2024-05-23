Appeal issued to parents after nitrous oxide canisters discarded in Newtownabbey
and live on Freeview channel 276
The canisters were located close to the Church Road, Longlands and Arthur Social Programme (CLASP) facility in the Parkmore Park area on Monday (May 20), according to Macedon Sinn Fein Councillor Taylor McGrann.
In a social media appeal to parents, Cllr McGrann said nitrous oxide abuse is “extremely dangerous” and he went on to urge them “to speak to their young people about the dangers of taking this substance”.
The matter was reported to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, which acted to remove the items.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the local government authority said: “The council received a complaint about food-grade nitrous oxide (N2O) disposable cylinders found in the Longlands area. Staff attended the scene shortly after the canisters were reported and they were removed and safely disposed of.
“The council has not received any other complaints of this kind. If a member of the public suspects any illegal high abuse activity, they are urged to report it to the PSNI by calling 101.”
In response to a query from the Newtownabbey Times, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have not received a report in relation to the matter, but will conduct enquiries to ascertain the circumstances.”