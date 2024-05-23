Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents with concerns about nitrous oxide abuse in Newtownabbey are being urged to contact the PSNI after a number of empty canisters were discovered in the Longlands area.

The canisters were located close to the Church Road, Longlands and Arthur Social Programme (CLASP) facility in the Parkmore Park area on Monday (May 20), according to Macedon Sinn Fein Councillor Taylor McGrann.

In a social media appeal to parents, Cllr McGrann said nitrous oxide abuse is “extremely dangerous” and he went on to urge them “to speak to their young people about the dangers of taking this substance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nitrous oxide canisters located in the Longlands area of Newtownabbey. (Pic: Cllr Taylor McGrann).

The matter was reported to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, which acted to remove the items.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the local government authority said: “The council received a complaint about food-grade nitrous oxide (N2O) disposable cylinders found in the Longlands area. Staff attended the scene shortly after the canisters were reported and they were removed and safely disposed of.

“The council has not received any other complaints of this kind. If a member of the public suspects any illegal high abuse activity, they are urged to report it to the PSNI by calling 101.”