Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An investigation is ongoing after a “major fishkill” was discovered on a south Antrim waterway which links into Lough Neagh at the weekend.

In a statement issued to this newspaper on Monday, May 20, a DAERA spokesperson said: “At 8.30pm on Friday, May 17, Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) received a water pollution report indicating that there was slurry in the Four Mile Burn at Newmills, near Doagh in Co Antrim.

"NIEA deployed Water Quality Inspectors to the area to confirm the report and assess the environmental impact and a joint investigation, with DAERA Inland Fisheries, is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The source was identified and NIEA has collected statutory samples in respect of its Water (NI) Order 1999 investigation. NIEA engaged with the owner of the premises involved throughout Saturday afternoon to identify the cause and to prevent further discharge to the river. From the assessment of the impact on the fishery, a Major Fishkill has been confirmed, with 1,109 brown trout of varying ages being killed.“The investigations are continuing to ensure all necessary information is collected in a timely manner. As this is a live investigation, no further comment can be made at this time.”

Over 1,000 fish have been killed in the Four Mile Burn. (Pic: Antrim and District Angling Association).

Members of the Antrim and District Angling Association have called on the NIEA and DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA to “get a handle” on similar pollution incidents.

In an impassioned plea on social media on Friday, May 18, a spokesperson for the group stated: “Today, Antrim and District Angling Club suffered, yet again, another major pollution incident on one of our major feeder tributaries -the Four Mile Burn, which runs from Tildarg through farm land, then in through Parkgate village, where it then enters the Six Mile River.

"Several of our members walked three miles of that stream and counted hundreds of dead fish from last year’s crop, and perhaps thousands from this season’s crop, including brown trout, Dollghan parr and many many salmon parr.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: "It is incredibly frustrating that we find ourselves here again. Enough is enough, this has to end! Please, The Offices of the NIEA and Minister Muir, please start to get a handle on this!”

South Antrim Alliance MLA John Blair branded the incident “deeply concerning”.

He said: “It is a deeply concerning incident and could have a major impact on local fish populations. It comes just days after I reported an incident of suspected pollution in the Three Mile Water River, also in south Antrim.

"It’s immensely disappointing such occurrences are still happening, particularly when they take place in the catchment area of Lough Neagh. It destroys wildlife, damages natural habitats and threatens our environment as a whole. This incident has impacted salmon, which were already endangered locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad