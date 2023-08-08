Detectives are investigating after a sum of money was stolen from a female taxi driver in the Shore Road area of north Belfast.

The incident is understood to have taken place in the early hours of Saturday (August 5), but details have only been made public by the police today (Tuesday).

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that two men flagged down a taxi in the Clareglen/Ballysillan Park area of Belfast at around 3.30am on Saturday morning and asked to be taken to the Shore Road.

"When they arrived at their destination, in the Seamount area of the Shore Road, one of the men threatened the female taxi driver with a knife and demanded money.

"A sum of money was handed over and the two men the made off on foot. The taxi driver was not injured, but was left badly shaken.

"One of the men was described as being aged in his 30s, of slim build, with short fair hair, tanned skin, blue eyes and was wearing a blue coat with a capped hood. The other was described as also being aged in his 30s, of heavy build with dark hair and facial hair and was wearing a black coat.

"An investigation is underway and anyone with any information, or who may be able to help with the investigation is asked to call detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1719 05/08/23.