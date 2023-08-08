Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has announced the closure of two loughside eateries and a third at Antrim Castle Gardens.

In an online statement on Monday, the local authority said: “The council was advised yesterday by Loughshore Restaurant Ltd that they would cease trading at close of business on Sunday 6 August and had informed their staff of this.

“As a result, the Boathouse Restaurant , Little Swan Coffee Shop at the Gateway and Diana’s Tea Rooms at Antrim Castle Gardens will be temporarily closed.

“The council has provided information to the company in relation to employment opportunities in the borough for employees who have been impacted by their decision. The council is currently reviewing its options for alternative arrangements.”

The Gateway Centre at Antrim loughshore. Photo submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

The Boathouse opened in December 2019 inside Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s newly-opened visitor centre, The Gateway, at Antrim loughshore.

The project was delivered to develop tourism growth. The Gateway is also home to Lough Neagh Rescue.

Commenting on the closure on social media, Antrim DUP Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM, said: “It was a shock to receive this news over the weekend.”

In a comment online, Hospitality Ulster said that the government has “ignored calls to help by reducing VAT and rates”.

Separately, Hospitality Ulster said last week: “Instead of providing relief at a time of need, the government continues to exacerbate and heap on inflationary pressures to businesses who are grappling with soaring electricity costs, labour shortages and a protracted cost of living crisis leaving businesses, many of whom are struggling to break even, no choice but to pass on the significant duty increases to customers.

“The immediate future remains challenging and it is vital that we ensure our valued customers understand the price increases are down to the government – not the hospitality businesses.”