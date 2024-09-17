Appeal: Man escapes injury after shotgun was discharged through back door of house in Coalisland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man escaped injury after a shotgun was fired through the back door of a house in Coalisland.

The shooting happened earlier today, just after midnight, in the Canal Quay area of the Co Tyrone town.

Police say the glass door of a semi-detached house was shattered by the blast.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "It has been established that the damage had been caused by a discharged shotgun. A man inside the house at the time was not injured.

Police remain at scene of shooting in Coalisland. Credit: Supplied

"A scene remains in place this morning as police enquiries are carried out.”

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the Canal Quay or wider area at the time of the shooting and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have doorbell or dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation, to get in touch.

“You can contact us on 101 quoting reference number 12 17/09/24.”