Appeal: man struck on the head by intruder brandishing a knife at Dungannon

By Stanley Campbell
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 12:31 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 12:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man suffered a head injury after being struck by an intruder armed with a knife at Dungannon on Sunday evening.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “A report was received at around 7.30pm that the male occupant of a property in the Oaks Avenue area of the town sustained injury to his forehead, after a man armed with a knife entered the house and assaulted him.

“He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Maghera: PSNI seek information following 'extremely distressing' incident as man...
Police are appealing for information about the incident at Oaks Avenue, Dungannon, on Sunday | Stock imagePolice are appealing for information about the incident at Oaks Avenue, Dungannon, on Sunday | Stock image
Police are appealing for information about the incident at Oaks Avenue, Dungannon, on Sunday | Stock image

“The suspect, who is aged in his 40s, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

“He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

Anyone who has information about the incident should contact 101, quoting reference number 1400 of 01/06/25.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice