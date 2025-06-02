Appeal: man struck on the head by intruder brandishing a knife at Dungannon
Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “A report was received at around 7.30pm that the male occupant of a property in the Oaks Avenue area of the town sustained injury to his forehead, after a man armed with a knife entered the house and assaulted him.
“He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
“The suspect, who is aged in his 40s, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
“He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”
Anyone who has information about the incident should contact 101, quoting reference number 1400 of 01/06/25.