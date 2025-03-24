Appeal: police make arrests after car is set alight after crashing into tree in Co Tyrone
Mid Ulster police made a number of arrests after a car was set alight on the outskirts of Stewartstown on Sunday evening.
In a Facebook post they appeal for witnesses to the incident to get in touch.
It read: "A small grey Audi hatchback was set alight after it crashed into a tree in the area. A number of arrests have been made.
"Police believe members of the public may have witnessed the incident. Police are keen to speak to any witnesses as soon as possible.
"Police would also be interested in speaking to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time.
"If you have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting reference CC1298 – 23/03/25."