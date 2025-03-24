Appeal: police make arrests after car is set alight after crashing into tree in Co Tyrone

By Stanley Campbell
Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Mid Ulster police made a number of arrests after a car was set alight on the outskirts of Stewartstown on Sunday evening.

In a Facebook post they appeal for witnesses to the incident to get in touch.

It read: "A small grey Audi hatchback was set alight after it crashed into a tree in the area. A number of arrests have been made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Police believe members of the public may have witnessed the incident. Police are keen to speak to any witnesses as soon as possible.

Police made a number of arrests following an incident at Drumcairn Forest, near Stewartstown, on Sunday evening | Googleplaceholder image
Police made a number of arrests following an incident at Drumcairn Forest, near Stewartstown, on Sunday evening | Google
placeholder image
Read More
PSNI urge public to help them track down shoplifting gang behind thefts in Co Ar...

"Police would also be interested in speaking to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time.

"If you have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting reference CC1298 – 23/03/25."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice