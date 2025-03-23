An organised gang of shoplifters is believed to be behind a recent spate of thefts from shops in Co Armagh, Mid Ulster and Co Fermanagh.

Police say information received so far suggests it is mainly females carrying out the thefts, snatching valuable goods such as bottles of brandy and champagne.

The thieves also seem to strike in smaller shops rather than supermarket chains.

Officers have asked the public to help them catch the culprits.

"We are working hard behind the scenes to identify those involved. In doing so we have noticed a few key things that would be vital for retailers to know to try and prevent such crime,” a police spokesperson said.

"Many of the recently reported incidents are very similar in the ‘modus operandi’ used by the thieves, and being aware of these similarities could help business owners be alert to risk.

"In the reported thefts we are investigating, the suspects, who are predominantly female, appear to target high value alcohol such as brandy or champagne, and these are mainly taken from smaller community shops rather than large supermarket chains.

"The thieves appear to primarily dress in long-flowing clothing like maxi-skirts and long dresses, often layered with other long cardigans and coats that allow them to conceal stolen items on their person. They have also been known to carry rucksacks and large bags and seem to travel as a group, often entering stores two or three at a time.

"We’re urging all business owners, employees and members of the public, to report any concerns to police as soon as possible and we will use all of the tools at our disposal to identify and arrest offenders.

"We also encourage business owners to install CCTV if not already in place. Footage from previous thefts has been invaluable in helping us build a profile of the offenders we are looking for. Also consider adding anti-theft devices to your higher value items, including premium alcohol brands.

"Information provided by businesses and the community is vital in helping us form a picture of what is happening for retailers and develop a police response to tackle it head on, so please get in touch if you have any information or see anything in your local shop that causes concern.”

Police can be contacted on 101 or at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/