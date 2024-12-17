Appeal: Series of burglaries in Tyrone and Armagh could be linked

Detectives are investigating a series of burglaries in the Tyrone and Armagh areas on Monday which could potentially be linked.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at approximately 6.20pm that a property had been entered in the Rarone Road area of Gortaclare.

“Entry was gained via the rear of the house and a number of bedrooms had been rifled through. It’s understood items of jewellery were taken.

“At approximately 6.45pm police received a report of a second burglary in the Fair Green area of Ballygawley.

Police are appealing for information following a series of burglaries in Tyrone and Armagh areas. Credit: PSNI

“The occupants returned home to find the back door of the house had been entered. A sum of money, jewellery and keys were taken.”

A third report was received at approximately 8.35pm of a burglary in the Aughnaree Manor area of Aughnacloy.

The spokesperson continued: “Entry was gained through a back door by smashing a pane of glass. Jewellery was stolen.

“Shortly before 9pm a property was entered in the Church Hill Cottages area of Caledon. The house was ransacked – but nothing was taken.

“We are linking these reports to a fifth reported burglary in the Tynan area of Armagh at approximately 9.55pm.

“Rooms inside the house had been rummaged through and a sum of money was reported stolen.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage of these areas throughout Monday, 16th December. Please phone us on 101, quoting reference numbers 1496, 1552, 1787, 1746 and 1875 16/12/24.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form by visiting the PSNI website.