Appeal: three quad bikes and quad trailer stolen from neighbouring properties in Moneymore

Police have issued an appeal for information about the thefts which took place over the past week.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Tuesday 5th March we received reports that a Dark Green Suzuki King 750CC Quad and a Red 2022 4x4 quad had been taken from two neighbouring properties in the Quilly Road area of Moneymore.

"Both vehicles had been taken from locked sheds that had been broken into sometime overnight.

Police are appealing for information about the theft of quad bikes. Credit: PSNI

“A third report was also received that Red Suzuki King 750CC Quad and a Galvanised Quad Trailer had been taken from a property in the nearby Tullynagee Road at approximately the same time.