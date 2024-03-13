Appeal: three quad bikes and quad trailer stolen from neighbouring properties in Moneymore

Three quad bikes and quad trailer have been stolen in the Moneymore area.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 13th Mar 2024, 16:44 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 17:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have issued an appeal for information about the thefts which took place over the past week.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Tuesday 5th March we received reports that a Dark Green Suzuki King 750CC Quad and a Red 2022 4x4 quad had been taken from two neighbouring properties in the Quilly Road area of Moneymore.

"Both vehicles had been taken from locked sheds that had been broken into sometime overnight.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for information about the theft of quad bikes. Credit: PSNIPolice are appealing for information about the theft of quad bikes. Credit: PSNI
Police are appealing for information about the theft of quad bikes. Credit: PSNI
Read More
Plans in place for big St Patrick's Day parades in Rasharkin and Dungannon

“A third report was also received that Red Suzuki King 750CC Quad and a Galvanised Quad Trailer had been taken from a property in the nearby Tullynagee Road at approximately the same time.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area around the time of the thefts or in the days or weeks beforehand to get in touch with officers in Magherafelt.”