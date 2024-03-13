Appeal: three quad bikes and quad trailer stolen from neighbouring properties in Moneymore
Police have issued an appeal for information about the thefts which took place over the past week.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Tuesday 5th March we received reports that a Dark Green Suzuki King 750CC Quad and a Red 2022 4x4 quad had been taken from two neighbouring properties in the Quilly Road area of Moneymore.
"Both vehicles had been taken from locked sheds that had been broken into sometime overnight.
“A third report was also received that Red Suzuki King 750CC Quad and a Galvanised Quad Trailer had been taken from a property in the nearby Tullynagee Road at approximately the same time.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area around the time of the thefts or in the days or weeks beforehand to get in touch with officers in Magherafelt.”