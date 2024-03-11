Plans in place for big St Patrick's Day parades in Rasharkin and Dungannon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several thousand supporters will be attending the event which is being hosted by AOH Division 387 Gortrighey.

Those taking part in the parade will form up at the chapel car park in Rasharkin on Sunday before moving off at 2.30.

The procession will make its way along Gortahar Road before turning left into Main Street, Glebe Road, Bann Road and then Tunpike into Church Road, Main Street, Moneyleck Road, Bridge Street, Gortahar Road back to the carpark.

Glen Maghera pictured at the Co Antrim AOH parade in Carnlough on August 15 last year. Credit: Submitted

Taking part are: Pride of Erin Accordion Band Gortrighey, Sons of Ireland Flute Band, Glassdrumnan Pipe Band, Randalstown Accordion Band, Cloney Flute Band, Ancient Order of the Hibernians Desertmartin Div 30 and Band, Feeney Accordion Band.

Kinturk Accordion Band Division 924, St Patrick's Accordion Band Glen, St Patrick's AOH Loup, St Treas Accordion Band Islandhill, St Mary's GAC, Rasharkin Comhaltas Bands and AOH members, Cornrow Accordian Band, St Colmcilles Accordion Band Ballinascreen, Ballinderry Bridge Flute Band, Aughnacloy AOH Pipe Band and Curran Accordion Band.

The organisers are asking for volunteers and marshals to help out and make it a “memorable day”. Just get in touch with Gortighey AOH on their Facebook page.

Meanwhile, in Dungannon the Gaelic Forum is holding its annual St Patrick’s celebration on Sunday afternoon.

The colourful procession, which attracts three to four thousand people, will move off from Lisnahull Road at 5pm and proceed along the New Well Road, Donaghmore Road, Ann Street, Irish Street, Square Dungannon,

Scotch Street, George Street, William Street, and back into Ann Street.

Bands taking part include Cloughfin Ind Pipe Band, Clonoe Independent Pipe Band, St Patrick's Accordian Band, Corran, Tom Clarke Memorial Band, Kevin Lynch Memorial Band, Banna Fliuit Naoimh Phadraig, Brantry Pipe Band and St Jarlath's Pipe Band.