Mid Ulster People’s Forum will give people in Magherafelt a say in ‘the issues that matter’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Forum takes place on Tuesday, March 19, 9.30am at InVolve House. Residents in the area are encouraged to attend.

The Initiative provides financial support towards travel and childcare costs. It consists of a three-hour facilitated deliberative dialogue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Registration is here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/civic-initiative-mid-ulster-peoples-forum-tickets-814200645047

InVolve House in Magherafelt where Mid Ulster People's Forum will meet on March 19. Credit: Google Maps

The forums are an opportunity for people to discuss key issues impacting their community, and to work collectively to find practical solutions to address important areas of peace and wellbeing. It forms part of a new civic movement to give citizens a voice on key issues. Recommendations developed through the Civic Initiative will be delivered to the Irish and British governments as well as the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Les Allamby, the former Chief Commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission, and the Independent Chair of the Civic Initiative said: “The Civic Initiative is an ambitious project that brings together a wide-range of civic society organisations to create a much-needed space for deliberative dialogue on key issues.

"This is an expansive and inclusive space for people across Northern Ireland and border counties to have a voice on issues impacting their lives, and importantly, to look for practical solutions that recognise the circumstances facing communities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement