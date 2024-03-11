Mid Ulster People’s Forum will give people in Magherafelt a say in ‘the issues that matter’
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Forum takes place on Tuesday, March 19, 9.30am at InVolve House. Residents in the area are encouraged to attend.
The Initiative provides financial support towards travel and childcare costs. It consists of a three-hour facilitated deliberative dialogue.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Registration is here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/civic-initiative-mid-ulster-peoples-forum-tickets-814200645047
The forums are an opportunity for people to discuss key issues impacting their community, and to work collectively to find practical solutions to address important areas of peace and wellbeing. It forms part of a new civic movement to give citizens a voice on key issues. Recommendations developed through the Civic Initiative will be delivered to the Irish and British governments as well as the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Les Allamby, the former Chief Commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission, and the Independent Chair of the Civic Initiative said: “The Civic Initiative is an ambitious project that brings together a wide-range of civic society organisations to create a much-needed space for deliberative dialogue on key issues.
"This is an expansive and inclusive space for people across Northern Ireland and border counties to have a voice on issues impacting their lives, and importantly, to look for practical solutions that recognise the circumstances facing communities.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Emma DeSouza, Founder and Co-Facilitator of the Civic Initiative said, "The Civic Initiative is an opportunity for all of us to have our say on the issues that matter, the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement promised the people of Northern Ireland a Civic Forum, in the absence of such a structure we have created our own, powered by, and for, people."