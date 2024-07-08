Appeal: Windows smashed and grafitti sprayed on property in racially motivated hate crime in Moygashel

By Stanley Campbell
Published 8th Jul 2024, 12:37 BST
Police are treating an incident at a property in Co Tyrone as a “racially motivated hate crime”.

Several windows were smashed and graffiti sprayed on a garage at the property in Moygashel, near Dungannon.

Mid Ulster police are appealing for help in finding those responsible for the attack.

Police are appealing for information following the incident at Moygashel, Co. Tyrone. Credit: Google

Police have just recently posted details of the incident which happened between 11pm and 11.30pm on June 29.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone with information please contact 101, quoting reference 31 of 30th June 2024."