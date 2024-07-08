Appeal: Windows smashed and grafitti sprayed on property in racially motivated hate crime in Moygashel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are treating an incident at a property in Co Tyrone as a “racially motivated hate crime”.

Several windows were smashed and graffiti sprayed on a garage at the property in Moygashel, near Dungannon.

Mid Ulster police are appealing for help in finding those responsible for the attack.

Police are appealing for information following the incident at Moygashel, Co. Tyrone. Credit: Google

Police have just recently posted details of the incident which happened between 11pm and 11.30pm on June 29.