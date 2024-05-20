Appeal: Young man in serious condition after being found unconscious on the road in Magherafelt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 20s remains in a serious condition in hospital after he was found collapsed in Magherafelt in the early hours of Monday, May 20.

Police officers on mobile patrol in the Moneymore Road area of the town at around 2.15am discovered the man lying on the road, injured and unconscious.

Medical attention was given to the man by officers who alerted ambulance crews.

Police are appealing for information after a young man in his 20s was found unconscious lying in the road in Magherafelt. Credit: Google

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and remains in their care.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his injuries.

They are appealing to anyone who saw what happened or has any information, or has dash-cam footage from the area around the time, to call them on 101, quoting 128 20/05/24.