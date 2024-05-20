Appeal: Young man in serious condition after being found unconscious on the road in Magherafelt
Police officers on mobile patrol in the Moneymore Road area of the town at around 2.15am discovered the man lying on the road, injured and unconscious.
Medical attention was given to the man by officers who alerted ambulance crews.
He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and remains in their care.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his injuries.
They are appealing to anyone who saw what happened or has any information, or has dash-cam footage from the area around the time, to call them on 101, quoting 128 20/05/24.
The public can also make a report by visiting the PSNI website or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website and leaving a report.