Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon drivers urged to be aware of QR code car park scams

Motorists across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area are being urged to be vigilant when using car parking machines that appear to ask for a QR code to be scanned.

It follows a warning from the PSNI following a rise in scam incidents targeting car park users across Northern Ireland.

ABC Borough Council has confirmed that it currently does not use QR codes for any of its council operated car parks, but the local authority has urged motorists to continue to be vigilant.

“If you see a QR code sticker on any of our pay and display machines, please do not scan the code and please report this to the council on 0300 0300 900 or email [email protected],” a spokesperson said.

"We are of course keeping an eye on all our car parks, but we would ask you to please be vigilant when paying for your parking. Nobody likes a scammer!”

A list of all council operated car parks across the borough can be found at https://bit.ly/3nWbTJi

In recent weeks, police have received reports regarding unsuspecting motorists entering credit card details into fake parking portals, resulting in unauthorised transactions, and it’s important that the public are aware of these scams and what they can do to avoid being a victim.

The PSNI has provided key tips to avoid QR code scams:

Inspect the QR code carefully. Look for signs of tampering, such as stickers placed over original signage. If you’re not sure, enter the website address manually and avoid scanning the code.

Use official parking apps or websites instead of third-party links accessed via QR codes. If not sure, look for alternative ways to carry out the task. If it's a car park, there should be information about other ways to pay.

Check the website URL – look for secure addresses (https://) and domain names that match the official parking provider.

Report suspicious activity to police or via the parking provider immediately.

The PSNI says it is continuing to work closely with local councils and private car park operators to identify and remove fraudulent QR codes and enhance security measures.

"If you believe you’ve been scammed, contact your bank immediately and report the incident to police at www.psni.police.uk/report . You can also report to Action Fraud on www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling police on 101,” police spokesperson said.