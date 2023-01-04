It is understood the drugs were discovered in a ‘communal area’ of Garvaghy Park in the Co Armagh town.
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
-
No arrests were made following the discovery on Tuesday by the Brownlow Neighbourhood Team.
Advertisement
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Whilst in the Portadown area on Tuesday, Brownlow Neighbourhood Team located around 200 grams of suspected herbal cannabis and 23 grams of a suspected Class A substance. This is estimated to be around £3200 in total.
"This would have undoubtedly been sold to individuals in the local community, continuing to destroy lives.”
This is the latest in a number of drug seizures in this area over the recent weeks.
Just two weeks ago a woman and a teenager were arrested following three days of searches in Portadown resulting in the seizure of £25,000 worth of illegal drugs