Around £3200 worth of drugs have been found by the PSNI in a communal area of a Portadown cul-de-sac.

It is understood the drugs were discovered in a ‘communal area’ of Garvaghy Park in the Co Armagh town.

Drug seizures by the PSNI.

No arrests were made following the discovery on Tuesday by the Brownlow Neighbourhood Team.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Whilst in the Portadown area on Tuesday, Brownlow Neighbourhood Team located around 200 grams of suspected herbal cannabis and 23 grams of a suspected Class A substance. This is estimated to be around £3200 in total.

"This would have undoubtedly been sold to individuals in the local community, continuing to destroy lives.”

This is the latest in a number of drug seizures in this area over the recent weeks.