A woman and a teenage boy arrested following searches in Portadown which resulted in the seizure of £25,000 worth of illegal drugs.

The PSNI said: “Police from the District Support Team and Neighbourhood Policing Team in Portadown have arrested two people and seized a quantity of controlled drugs worth approximately £25,000 following a number of searches of properties in Portadown on Friday 16, Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th December.”

Inspector Ruston said: "Officers carried out searches under warrant in the Garvaghy Park and Churchill Park areas and recovered a large quantity of suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs and cash.

“A woman and a teenage male were arrested and have been bailed to allow for further police enquiries.

"Information from the public is key in our continued efforts to tackle drugs in our community. These seizures and arrests can serve to reassure the public that we will take their concerns seriously as we work to stop those involved in such illegal activities.

"I am appealing to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs to please call police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport