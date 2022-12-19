The family of Lurgan man Odhran O’Neill, who died tragically while kayaking in Thailand, say their hearts are broken.

In a Death Notice, shared on social media this morning, the family said: “Our hearts are broken.

"Odhran will be deeply missed by the entire O’Neill and O’Dowd circle of family and friends.”

Advertisement

-

Lurgan man Odhran O'Neill who died tragically while kayaking in Thailand.

Advertisement

-

Advertisement

Odhrán (22), from Forest Glade in the Antrim Road area, had been last seen kayaking in Khao Sok National Park on December 17.

Reports have said that after his kayak capsized, Odhrán said he would swim to shore but he wasn’t seen again.

Urgent appeals were made on social media to try to locate him, with messages asking anyone who could help to get in touch urgently, saying Odhrán was “alone with no phone and no wallet”.

Today’s death notice said that Odhran died on December 17, 2022, suddenly while on holiday.

Advertisement

He is the beloved son of Maurice and Claire and loving brother of Michaela.

Funeral details are to be released at a later date.

Advertisement

The family has asked for family flowers only please, but donations in lieu if desired to, The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan.

On Sunday his sister Michaela posted on social media that Odhrán’s body was found.