Sinn Féin is to back motion before Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council this evening demanding a date for the Energy Payment.

Sinn Féin councillor Liam Mackle said it is unacceptable that struggling workers and families still haven’t received the £600 energy payment.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Cllr Liam Mackle.

Councillor Mackle was speaking ahead of a motion on Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Council calling on the British government to tell the people when they will get this money.

Cllr Mackle said: “Sinn Féin have tabled a motion for Monday calling on the Council to seek immediate clarity from the British government on when people across our area will get the £600 energy payment.

“People are struggling to pay their bills. They could and should already have this payment. It’s unacceptable that the DUP’s cruel boycott of government and Tory incompetence has held up this payment,” said Cllr Mackle.