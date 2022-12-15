Do you want to help vulnerable children? Charity Barnardo’s is appealing for donations of unsuitable or extra Christmas gifts to help raise vital funds.

As the Cost of Living Crisis bites, every penny of help is needed by this charity, which has a shop in Portadown, to raise money for children who are living in poverty and in very difficult circumstances.

A collection of toys donated to Barnardo’s NI.

The extra, duplicate or unsuitable gifts from the festive season will really help out this important children’s charity as they can be sold off at the Portadown store to raise vital funds.

All money raised in Barnardo’s shops is used to fund the charity’s 40+ services across Northern Ireland (including in Portadown) that support over 18,000 vulnerable children and young people who are affected by today’s most urgent issues - including those who are living in poverty, who have suffered abuse or who are disabled.

This year’s appeal for quality donations is even more urgent as families struggle to cope with the rising costs of living as energy and food prices soar, making bills even harder to pay. Many families are having to make tough choices between paying their heating bills or buying food.

Sharon Goswami, head of retail operations at Barnardo’s, said: “I think we can all safely say we’ve received a gift at Christmas that’s not suitable or we simply don’t need. Sometimes we may end up with two of the same gifts.

"We can turn that gift into a positive. By donating any unsuitable Christmas presents to our shops, you will not only be repurposing an item you may not have used, but you'll also help some of the most vulnerable children in Northern Ireland.

"All purchases made in our local Barnardo’s stores and through our online shop help us to support some of the most vulnerable children in society. The money we raise allows us to provide food parcels or supermarket vouchers to those who desperately need them as well as energy vouchers to heat families’ homes over the winter months."