Portadown native Gloria Hunniford is heard backing Prince Harry and Meghan on their new Netflix documentary.

In the latest instalment on the streaming platform Netflix Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal aired this morning from 8am, there was a snapshot of a conversation on the ITV programme ‘Loose Women’.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The controversial 6 part series on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been sending ripples through the Royal Family with the first three episodes shown last week.

The fourth, fifth and sixth episodes were released today and already are causing a stir.

In a snapshot of opinion on the Prince and his wife Meghan the first 15 minutes hears a chat between Janet Street-Porter and a number of other panellists on 'Loose Women’.

Gloria Hunniford. PICTURE BY: ARTHUR ALLISON/PACEMAKER.

Janet is heard calling Meghan a ‘controlling woman’ after Saira Khan praises the Duchess for being "feisty".

During the snapshot another person is heard using the phrase ‘polarising opinions’ and Janet responds saying: “It’s doomed.”

However Portadown native, Gloria Hunniford, who started her broadcasting career in Northern Ireland, is heard standing up for the couple.

She responds saying: “People are so cynical before the people are even married. Give the couple a chance, for God's sake. They're obviously in love."

Her fellow panellist Colleen Nolan is heard saying: "I agree."