In the latest instalment on the streaming platform Netflix Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal aired this morning from 8am, there was a snapshot of a conversation on the ITV programme ‘Loose Women’.
The controversial 6 part series on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been sending ripples through the Royal Family with the first three episodes shown last week.
The fourth, fifth and sixth episodes were released today and already are causing a stir.
In a snapshot of opinion on the Prince and his wife Meghan the first 15 minutes hears a chat between Janet Street-Porter and a number of other panellists on 'Loose Women’.
Janet is heard calling Meghan a ‘controlling woman’ after Saira Khan praises the Duchess for being "feisty".
During the snapshot another person is heard using the phrase ‘polarising opinions’ and Janet responds saying: “It’s doomed.”
However Portadown native, Gloria Hunniford, who started her broadcasting career in Northern Ireland, is heard standing up for the couple.
She responds saying: “People are so cynical before the people are even married. Give the couple a chance, for God's sake. They're obviously in love."
Her fellow panellist Colleen Nolan is heard saying: "I agree."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have claimed they wanted to share their side of the story following a rift with the Royal Family and their decision to leave the United Kingdom and live in the USA.