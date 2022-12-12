A Lurgan Park Ranger’s brave rescue of a swan trapped in the frozen lake has been praised as ‘a spectacular example of human decency’.

Lurgan Park Ranger spades through frozen lake to rescue a swan trapped in the ice.

One walker, Sr Philomena Horner, said the drama began at around 1.30am amid temperatures which had plummeted to minus two.

The lake was frozen over and a swan had become trapped in the ice.

Sr Philomena said: “As passers by commented and expressed concern for the vulnerable creature, a Park Ranger, Andy, demonstrated the very best in humanity when he fetched a canoe and undertook a daring and dangerous rescue mission.

"Using an oar and a spade, and balancing precariously in the small boat, Andy spent an hour and a half, steadily chopping his way through the solid ice surface, to reach the trapped swan.

"As spectators held their breath on the shore, Andy's colleague, Paul, joined him and together they reached the terrified bird, freeing it and allowing it to dip its head into the water and beat its wings, ready for flight.

"Eventually the cold drove the spectators away, before they witnessed the ultimate end of the story.