Arrests after Lurgan drugs seizure

A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed that the arrests followed a drugs seizure by Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team in the north Lurgan area .on Friday, July 22.

“This find helps keeps these harmful substances out of your community. We are aware of how concerned you are about drugs in the community and you can be rest assured it is a top priority for us.

