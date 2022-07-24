Loading...

Arrests after Lurgan drugs seizure

Two people have been arrested after thousands of pounds worth of suspected Class A drugs were seized in Lurgan.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 7:28 am

A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed that the arrests followed a drugs seizure by Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team in the north Lurgan area .on Friday, July 22.

“This find helps keeps these harmful substances out of your community. We are aware of how concerned you are about drugs in the community and you can be rest assured it is a top priority for us.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

Read More

Read More
Fresh appeal following crash near Oxford Island
Police have seized drugs in the north Lurgan area.

“If you have any information about drugs in your area, or any other concerns, please ring 101 and ask to speak to a member of our team. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”