Arrests following searches in Banbridge, Dromore and Belfast

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that three men and a woman had been arrested after searches of two vehicles in Belfast and a number of properties in Belfast and Co Down on Sunday (July 10).

Shortly after 2pm on Sunday, officers were alerted to suspicious activity in the car park of commercial premises on the Crumlin Road involving the occupants of an orange coloured Mini and a red Volkswagen Caddy van. Police subsequently stopped both vehicles a short time later and a quantity of suspected cocaine with a value of approximately £3,000 was recovered.

Further searches were carried out at addresses in Belfast, Banbridge and Dromore with suspected class B and C drugs and cash recovered. The men, aged 33, 34 and 42, and a 36-year-old woman remain in custody at this time assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said police remain committed to tackling the illegal supply of drugs, and removing them from the streets.