Arrests made after claims gang armed with a knife and baseball bat issued threats in Craigavon
It is understood police received reports of a group of people, some armed, were making threats in the Drumgor area of Craigavon.
A man and a woman were arrested and are due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
The suspects were charged with a number of offences including assault on police and resisting arrest, possession of an offensive weapon, assault and threats to commit criminal damage.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers investigating the report of an incident in Craigavon on Tuesday 14th January, have charged a man and a woman to appear at court.
"The man aged 32 and the woman aged 35 were arrested in Lurgan as part of the investigation into the report of a group of people with a knife and a baseball bat making threats in the Drumgor area on Tuesday afternoon.
"The suspects have been charged with a number of offences including Threats to Commit Criminal damage, Possession of an Offensive Weapon, Assault, Disorderly Behaviour, Assault on Police and Resisting Police.
“They are due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 15th January).
"A 16 year old male who was also arrested in connection to the incident has been released and a report will be sent to the Public Prosecution Service in due course.
"The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries should call 101, quoting reference number 980 14/01/25.”