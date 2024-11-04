Police have arrested two people following a burglary in Belfast, which saw a “large number of items” stolen on November 3.

Detailing the incident in a post on the Police North Belfast Facebook page on November 4, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Yesterday afternoon (Sunday) we responded to a report of a burglary where a large number of items, including the kitchen oven, had been stolen.

"The victim had suspicions as to who was involved and officers in attendance recognised the alleged suspect’s name from a separate incident a number of weeks prior.

Police have retrieved approximately £6,000 worth of personal belongings. (Pic: PSNI).

"Officers were able to review their body worn video footage of that interaction and to their surprise were able to identify a number of items that had now been reported stolen, in the suspect’s possession.

"Two people have now been arrested for burglary and approximately £6,000 worth of personal belongings (including the oven) have been retrieved.”