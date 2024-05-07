Arson attack on Magherafelt house 'a warped' action that could have ended in tragedy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating the blaze which they say caused significant damage to a bungalow property at Leckagh Drive.

No one was inside the property at the time of the fire on Friday – however, what happened "could have had serious consequences", said the PSNI.

Local MLA Mr Buchanan said these kinds of attacks could one day end in tragedy.

"Those involved do not know whether anyone is in the property when they carry out these attacks," he said.

"There are also people living in neighbouring properties that could be seriously affected by their warped actions which must stop.”

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses to the fire which happened around 9.55pm.

"Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze, “ said a PSNI spokesperson.

"Significant damage was caused to the front living room area – primarily the window and a seating area below it. A number of items within the property also sustained smoke damage.

"We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life and our investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened, a motive, and who was involved.”

Detectives are urging anyone who may be able to assist with their investigation or has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1914 03/05/24.

