Asylum seeker living in Lisburn banned from the roads for six months

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 2nd May 2025, 09:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An asylum seeker who is living in Lisburn has been banned from driving and fined for a number of motoring offences.

Obert Kambilinga, 39, whose address was given as Station Court in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates' court charged with taking a motor vehicle without authority, using a motor vehicle without insurance, having no driving licence, and having a defective tyre.

The court heard that on February 27 this year, police on mobile patrol on the Donegall Road in Belfast observed a black Nissan Pathfinder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police identified the driver as the defendant, who was not the named owner of the vehicle,

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google
Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

Checks showed he had no insurance and did not hold a valid driving licence.

Defence told the court the defendant is an asylum seeker who has been in the country since 2019.

He continued: “He has a partner in Stoneyford. He took his partner’s car and drove to a friend’s house in Belfast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He has no record in this jurisdiction and is extremely embarrassed.

"He has a Zimbabwean driving licence but the Home Office is holding his ID.”

Read More
Belfast Trust tells Lisburn Council that ‘bodycam’ pilot is set for consultation

On the charge of having no insurance, District Judge Francis Rafferty disqualified the defendant from driving for six months. He also imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of having no driving licence, the district judge disqualified the defendant from driving for three months and imposed a fine of £50.

On the charge of a defective tyre, Mr Rafferty disqualified the defendant for three months and imposed a fine of £50.

A fine of £150 was imposed on the charge of taking a vehicle without consent.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice