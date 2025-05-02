Asylum seeker living in Lisburn banned from the roads for six months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An asylum seeker who is living in Lisburn has been banned from driving and fined for a number of motoring offences.

Obert Kambilinga, 39, whose address was given as Station Court in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates' court charged with taking a motor vehicle without authority, using a motor vehicle without insurance, having no driving licence, and having a defective tyre.

The court heard that on February 27 this year, police on mobile patrol on the Donegall Road in Belfast observed a black Nissan Pathfinder.

The police identified the driver as the defendant, who was not the named owner of the vehicle,

Checks showed he had no insurance and did not hold a valid driving licence.

Defence told the court the defendant is an asylum seeker who has been in the country since 2019.

He continued: “He has a partner in Stoneyford. He took his partner’s car and drove to a friend’s house in Belfast.

"He has no record in this jurisdiction and is extremely embarrassed.

"He has a Zimbabwean driving licence but the Home Office is holding his ID.”

On the charge of having no insurance, District Judge Francis Rafferty disqualified the defendant from driving for six months. He also imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of having no driving licence, the district judge disqualified the defendant from driving for three months and imposed a fine of £50.

On the charge of a defective tyre, Mr Rafferty disqualified the defendant for three months and imposed a fine of £50.

A fine of £150 was imposed on the charge of taking a vehicle without consent.