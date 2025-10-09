A Romanian teenager charged with attempting to rape a schoolgirl in Ballymena must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled on Thursday (October 9).

The 14-year-old boy allegedly took part in a sexual assault which sparked serious racially-motivated rioting in the Co Antrim town earlier this year.

Bail was refused amid disputed claims his father planned to remove him from Northern Ireland if released.

Mr Justice O’Hara ruled: “In my judgment it is necessary to protect the public by detaining him in custody until the trial takes place.”

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

The defendant and another 14-year-old boy are jointly charged with the attempted rape on June 7 this year. A third teenage suspect is believed to have fled to Romania a short time after the incident.

The girl was allegedly dragged down an alleyway into a garage in the Clonavon Terrace area of the town. She managed to escape when the attack stopped because of a voice being heard outside, according to the police case.

Opposing the defendant’s application for bail, prosecution counsel Charlene Dempsey argued there is forensic evidence linking him to the attempted rape.

Further objections centred on alleged comments made to the landlord at a property where the accused’s family were to live together.

It was claimed the boy’s father indicated he would not be staying in the jurisdiction or going to jail here if granted bail. Defence barrister Conn O’Neill confirmed the comments are denied.

Arguing that his client should be released due to his young age, he also stressed that any travel documents have been relinquished.

But in a decision based on the risk of flight, Mr Justice O’Hara highlighted how the defendant’s family have no roots or reason to remain in Northern Ireland.

“Protection of the public includes not just protection from offending, but also in ensuring a trial takes place,” he held. “In those circumstances bail is refused.