Ballycastle stabbing victim being treated in hospital and two people arrested

PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Shortly after midnight we received a report that a man had sustained stab wounds following an altercation involving a number of persons in the area. He was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

“The front windows of a house on the street was also smashed and there are reports that a car was damaged during the incident.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A short time later, officers arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. And 35-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. Both remain in custody at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any CCTV or dash cam footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 21 of 11/09/22.”