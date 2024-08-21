Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson which occurred at licenced premises in the Ballyclare Road area of Newtownabbey on Wednesday, August 21.

The blaze at The Railway Bar and Steam Dining, formerly Maloney’s, was reported to the emergency services shortly before 2am.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At around 1.50am, it was reported that a bar was set light in the area. Graffiti was also reported on the premises following the incident. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended and dealt with the fire, which is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

The scene of this morning's arson attack in the Ballyclare Road area of Newtownabbey. (Pic: NI World).

“The Ballyclare Road, which was closed as police attended, was subsequently reopened.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 68 21/08/24.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

Two appliances from Glengormley Fire Station, two appliances from Ballyclare Fire Station, one appliance from Lisburn Fire Station, one Appliance from Antrim Fire Station, one appliance from Carrickfergus Fire Station, one Appliance from Larne Fire Station, a Command Support Unit and one Aerial Appliance attended the incident.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a commercial premises on Ballyclare Road, Ballycraigy, Glengormley. Firefighters used six jets and two hose reels to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition.

"The incident was dealt with by 8.01am and the scene was left with PSNI.”