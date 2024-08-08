Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A racially-motivated attack on property in Ballyclare has been condemned as “truly despicable” by a local councillor.

Alliance Alderman Lewis Boyle said there is no place in society for racism, xenophobia, bigotry, or intimidation of any kind after Wednesday’s incident at the home of a healthcare worker in the Erskine Park area of the town.

During the attack the front window of the house was smashed and a vehicle parked outside damaged when a brick was thrown through the windscreen.

It is being treated by police as a racially-motivated hate crime, who said they were also aware of racist graffiti being sprayed on a wall in the area.

Ald Boyle said: “These reports are deeply concerning, and the motives of those behind the attack truly despicable.

“The contributions of foreign nationals and those from ethnic minority backgrounds are crucial, not just in our health service, but right across society, and they deserve to feel safe, included, and respected here.

“There is absolutely no place in our community for racism, xenophobia, bigotry, or intimidation of any kind, and we must stand united in complete rejection of them.

"Those behind such displays of thuggery represent only themselves and aim to achieve nothing other than causing harm and needless destruction.

“I would urge anyone with any potentially relevant information to get in touch with the PSNI, or to report it anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

South Antrim Ulster Unionist Party MP Robin Swann, a former Executive Health Minister, said the incident was an attack on the whole community.

Mr Swann said: "One of the main issues continually raised with me is access to healthcare, so any attack on those who work in it, I see as an attack on the very fabric of our society.

"To attack our health workers is to attack our friends and family who are on a waiting list, who are waiting on a care package. This mindless thuggery is an attack on us all and those who are behind it need to be held to account.”

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Wednesday, the Public Health Agency (PHA) said it was “appalled” at the race-related violence and attacks that have taken place over recent days in Northern Ireland.

The PHA added: "This has no place in our society, and as an organisation which works very closely with a diverse range of groups and individuals across our communities, we are acutely aware of the fear and worry that this will cause for many people.

"Our work as the lead body for public health in Northern Ireland supports newcomer communities, groups working with people from a range of ethnic backgrounds, and people who are seeking asylum, and we understand the impact that the violence and disorder will have on so many people.

"The Agency Board want to assure our partners of our support at this time and understand the concern that the recent racist attacks and intimidation will cause among you and those with whom you work.

"The health service and its partners are fortunate to have a diverse and dedicated workforce and volunteer base and it is vital for the health of our population that this is protected and maintained.”