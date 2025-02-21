A woman accused of stealing money belonging to a dental practice has had her case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

Megan Dowie (27), of Erskine Park in Ballyclare, is charged with, according to her charge sheet, stealing £300 on January 31 last year from 'Clear Dental' and £561 on February 8, 2024, from 'Clear Dental'.

On Tuesday, she was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The case had been unable to proceed the previous week when a defence barrister said the defendant had a bump on her head after she had "fallen out of bed".

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

At Tuesday's court a prosecutor submitted that on the basis of the papers before the court there was a case to answer. The defence barrister had "no contrary submissions".

The case was adjourned to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on March 18.

The defendant was given £500 bail with a condition that she was to have no contact "with any employee of Clear Dental, Antrim".