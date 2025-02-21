Ballyclare woman is accused of theft of money belonging to dental practice

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2025, 12:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A woman accused of stealing money belonging to a dental practice has had her case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

Megan Dowie (27), of Erskine Park in Ballyclare, is charged with, according to her charge sheet, stealing £300 on January 31 last year from 'Clear Dental' and £561 on February 8, 2024, from 'Clear Dental'.

On Tuesday, she was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The case had been unable to proceed the previous week when a defence barrister said the defendant had a bump on her head after she had "fallen out of bed".

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

At Tuesday's court a prosecutor submitted that on the basis of the papers before the court there was a case to answer. The defence barrister had "no contrary submissions".

The case was adjourned to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on March 18.

The defendant was given £500 bail with a condition that she was to have no contact "with any employee of Clear Dental, Antrim".

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice