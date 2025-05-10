Ballygawley: police investigating possible link between two burglaries
Police recieved two reports on Friday morning that a business premises and a shop in the Lisdoart Road area had been entered overnight.
Money ws taken from both premises, as well as other items.
Chief Inspector Dodds, said: “A number of items were taken from the business premises, including a sum of money.
"We understand that the shop had been ransacked, causing damage to equipment, as well as a sum of cash being taken.
"Both investigations are at an early stage and at present we are exploring the possibility that these reports are connected.”
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, from Thursday evening, May 8, into the early hours of Friday morning, May 9, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference numbers 294 and 298 09/05/25.