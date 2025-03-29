Ballygawley: PSNI urge motorists to check vehicles following reports of thefts and tampering

By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Mar 2025, 11:28 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2025, 12:12 BST
Police are urging residents in the Ballygawley area to check their vehicles for any missing items or signs of tampering.

It follows reports of a male tampering and interfering with parked vehicles in the area, believed to have taken place between 11pm on Monday, March 24 and 3am the following morning.

Several items have reported to have been stolen from vehicles.

Police are urging residents to check their vehicles following reports of thefts and tampering. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police are urging residents to check their vehicles following reports of thefts and tampering. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Police are urging residents to check their vehicles following reports of thefts and tampering. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"We would kindly request residents in the Ballygawley area to check their vehicles for any missing items or signs of tampering, and to check any CCTV, dashcam or video doorbell footage they have that may have captured anything untoward during this timeframe,” a police spokesperson said.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to remind residents to ensure their vehicles are kept locked and secured at night and to ensure that no valuables are left inside.

"If you have any information that could assist us, please contact us on 101 quoting ref: CC70 - 25/03/25.”

