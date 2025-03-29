Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police found a quantity of suspected drugs along with cash and other items in a car following a pursuit in Co Tyrone on Friday afternoon.

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following a vehicle pursuit in Coalisland.

While conducting a mobile patrol, police observed a navy Mercedes driving erratically in the Barrack Street area at approximately 2.45pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The driver failed to stop when signalled to do so, and a pursuit ensued. A short time later it was reported the suspect vehicle collided with another car in the Moor Road area.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a vehicle pursuit in Coalisland. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported. However, a man who was driving the car made off from police, and subsequently fled the scene.

"A police search of the vehicle uncovered a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs, as well as cash, an electronic device, and a number of other items.”

The items have been taken for forensic examination as enquiries continue. Police are also continuing with their attempts to locate the suspect.

The police spokesperson continued: ““We want to hear from you if you noticed the navy Mercedes driving in these areas, or know the whereabouts of the suspect who made off from police.

"If you believe you have information regarding what happened, please pass it to police by contacting 101 and quoting reference number 914 28/03/25.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information