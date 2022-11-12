Ballymena arson probe: man (31) released on police bail
A man arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life following a report of arson at a Ballymena property has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
The 31-year-old was arrested by police investigating the incident in the Castle Gardens area of Ballymena early on Friday morning.
Speaking yesterday, Detective Inspector McCoy said: “Shortly after midnight a house fire was reported in the area. Our colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and confirmed that a fire had started in an upstairs bedroom and that they believe this to have been deliberate ignition. As such we are investigating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.“Thankfully the female occupant of the property, who was present at the time, was unharmed but extremely distressed. Our Fire Service colleagues were able to extinguish the fire, however extensive smoke damage was caused to the property.”
DI McCoy added: “Our enquiries are continuing and I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the fire took place or witnesses any suspicious activity to contact us on 101 quoting reference 10 11/11/22.”