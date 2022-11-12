Speaking yesterday, Detective Inspector McCoy said: “Shortly after midnight a house fire was reported in the area. Our colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and confirmed that a fire had started in an upstairs bedroom and that they believe this to have been deliberate ignition. As such we are investigating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.“Thankfully the female occupant of the property, who was present at the time, was unharmed but extremely distressed. Our Fire Service colleagues were able to extinguish the fire, however extensive smoke damage was caused to the property.”