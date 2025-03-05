Ballymena brothers aged 54 and 51 stole electric toothbrush to sell on to get money to buy heroin

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 5th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Two Ballymena brothers aged 54 and 51 stole an electric toothbrush to sell on to get money to buy heroin, the town's Magistrates Court was told.

They are John Rainey (54) and James Rainey (51), both with an address given as Orkney Drive.

On October 2 last year the brothers stole an electric toothbrush worth £160 from Tesco in Ballymena.

John Rainey had a syringe containing heroin on October 3. He was also in possession of heroin on February 2 last year.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence barrister said the brothers had been "addled" with heroin for many years.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said James Rainey was in breach of four suspended jail sentences.

He activated the suspended sentences and added a three months term for the theft, making a total sentence of nine months in jail. Bail of £500 was fixed for appeal.

John Rainey was put on Probation for a year.

