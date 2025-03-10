Ballymena drug addict spray-painted ATM and threatened woman that he would 'shoot her in the face'

A drug addict who caused criminal damage to an ATM machine in Ballymena and then threatened a woman that he would shoot her in the face, has been jailed.

Daniel Brownlee (28), with an address listed as Drumtara in Ballymena, also told the woman he would get the "IRA" to shoot her.

The defendant also spray-painted graffiti including 'UVF' and 'IRA' on December 11 last year.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman; and causing criminal damage to - an ATM belonging to 'Nationwide', a window and wall of the AIB Bank, and a door belonging to AXA Insurance.

An initial charge of 'threat to kill' was withdrawn and was replaced with a charge of behaving in a 'threatening and abusive manner which would be likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm' and the defendant also pleaded guilty to that new charge.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 6 via video link from prison.

A prosecutor said police received a reports of a spate of incidents in Ballymena town centre. The prosecutor said that "strangely" 'UVF' and 'IRA' has been sprayed.

The court was told Brownlee approached a member of the public and threatened to shoot her in the face and he also said he would "get the IRA to shoot" her.

The court heard the whole front of the ATM, which was put of action, had to be replaced at a cost of £1,750.

In another incident in Ballymena, this time on January 7 this year, the defendant had been walking home from a bar when he entered an unlocked car and stole a flashlight and cash.

The vehicle owner spotted him and when he came out of a property Brownlee punched him on the eye. The car owner took a photo of the defendant and police found the defendant a short time later.

Brownlee admitted charges of assault and theft.

The defendant had 110 previous convictions.

A defence barrister said the defendant had a "very serious drug addiction".

He said Brownlee left school with 10 GCSEs but after being addicted to gambling he then had a "very serious drug addiction" which has "plagued his life".

The barrister said the graffiti incidents happened because "when he is under the influence he acts completely irrationally".

He said Brownlee was "to some degree institutionalised" by being in jail.

The barrister said the defendant had been going to to the bank to "try and sort out his benefits" but was "under the influence" and his "behaviour was very bizarre, concerning and alarming".

The barrister said the defendant regretted what he had done and wished to apologise.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said they were "serious" incidents.

Regarding the "assault on an innocent bystander who is going by", the judge told Brownlee "no doubt she would have been extremely traumatised by the threats you made against her".

The defendant was jailed for eight months.