People across Northern Ireland have been urged not to approach a man wanted by police in connection with a number of sex offences.

The PSNI has shared a public appeal launched by police in England for help in locating Derek Johnson.

It is believed the 58-year-old committed offences in Gloucestershire, Kent and ‘potentially elsewhere in the UK’, befriending vulnerable victims online before travelling to meet them in person.

Johnson is understood to have connections in Northern Ireland.

Derek Johnson. Picture: released by Gloucestershire Constabulary

He was arrested by Hertfordshire Police last month at the request of police in Gloucestershire before later failing to answer to bail.

A police statement confirmed “it’s believed he could now be anywhere in the country”.

Members of the public who spot Johnston have been warned not to approach him.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “Anyone who sees Johnson, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online using the following form, quoting incident 324 of March 3: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/.../a-crime-that.../

"You can also call 101 or, if you have seen him in the last few moments, please dial 999, using the same incident number.

“Alternatively, you can stay 100 percent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”