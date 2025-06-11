Ballymena: Executive ministers call for end to ‘racially motivated violence’
Ministers hit out at those behind the disorder during which businesses and homes were attacked and damaged and a number of vehicles set on fire.
More thank 30 police officers were injured over the course of two evenings with seven arrests made.
Police also responded to disorder in Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey, while protests took place in Coleraine, Lisburn and Belfast.
An Executive statement, issued on Wednesday (June 11), read: “As ministers representing every party and department in the Northern Ireland Executive, we strongly condemn the racially motivated violence witnessed in recent days and make an urgent appeal for calm across society.
"The alleged serious sexual assault reported on 7 June in Ballymena was appalling and our collective thoughts are with the victim and their loved ones at this deeply traumatic time.
"It is paramount that the justice process is now allowed to take its course so that this heinous crime can be robustly investigated. Those weaponising the situation in order to sow racial tensions do not care about seeing justice and have nothing to offer their communities but division and disorder.
"While all of our citizens have the right to engage in peaceful protest, there can never be any justification for the violence that has taken place in recent days, during which residents have been terrorised and numerous PSNI officers injured.
"We send our best wishes to all of those affected by these senseless acts and thank the PSNI and the NI Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts in ensuring that no one has been seriously injured or worse.
"As an Executive, we work collectively every day to create a safe, prosperous and welcoming Northern Ireland for all. We are urging everyone in our communities to play their part in that effort and reject the divisive agenda being pursued by a minority of destructive, bad faith actors.”