Ballymena home extensively damaged in arson attack

Ballymena police are treating a fire which caused extensive damage to a residential property as arson.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the early hours on Sunday.

Police received a report shortly before 4.30am that smoke was coming from a flat in the Dunclug Gardens area.

When they arrived at the scene they found the property was well alight with extensive damage.

Fire crews from Ballymena and Antrim attended a flat fire in the Dunclug area of Ballymena at 4.30 am on Sunday morning. Picture: NIFRS

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue crews from Ballymena and Antrim attended the blaze.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Crews extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets. They also prevented the fire from spreading to an adjacent property.”

PSNI Detective Constable Harrington said: "A further report has established that windows were smashed at this property at approximately 11pm on Saturday, May 3.

"Thankfully, nobody was in the property at this time and no one was injured during this attack.

"Enquiries are ongoing and the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition. We are appealing to anyone with any information or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell footage, dashcam or other video footage that could assist the investigation to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 280 of 04/05/25."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/