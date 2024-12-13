A man who stole medication during an early morning break-in at a pharmacy at Ballymena Health Centre has been jailed for a year.

Gary Owen Donegan (41), formerly with an address a Holland Park in the town but now listed as in Belfast, appeared via video link from prison at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday in connection with a number of thefts.

A prosecutor said at 1.20am on July 30 last year police received a report of the alarm sounding at the Boots chemist at the health centre.

A glass door had been smashed with a hammer and CCTV showed two males entering before a "number of medications" were taken.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Donegan's DNA matched blood found at the scene. A hammer was seized at a property.

The court heard the stolen medication was worth £353 and it was not recovered.

His crimewave also included the following incidents:

On April 7 last year he stole four designer t-shits worth £120 from TK Maxx.

On May 16 last year he took t-shirts worth £100 from TK Maxx.

On June 9 last year he took t-shirts worth £360 from TK Maxx.

On June 14 last year he took a pair of 'sliders' worth £5 from Primark.

On August 6 last year he took bedding worth £170 from TK Maxx.

On August 12 last year he took a doorstop worth £129 from Camerons in Ballymena.

On September 21 last year he took clothing worth £95 from the DV8 shop in the Tower Centre in Ballymena.

On August 14 this year he took four t-shirts worth £142 from TK Maxx.

On September 11 this year he took a jacket worth £140 from TK Maxx.

On October 10 this year he had taken £124 worth of meat from Marks & Spencer and was also in possession of a bag for use in theft.

On October 17 this year he was disorderly in the Richmond Park in Ballymena when other people were being arrested.

He was in possession of methadone belonging to somebody else on October 17.

On October 24 this year he took a fleece worth £40 from Cameron's in Ballymena and the next day he stole a rug worth £100 from Camerons.

A defence barrister said the defendant had pleaded guilty to all the offences.

The lawyer said there had been a break in offending but Donegan re-lapsed and began using "crack cocaine”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 85 previous convictions - 29 for theft. He said the defendant was in breach of a suspended sentence and had offended during a deferral period.

The judge said it was clear the offending was being driven by a "long-standing chronic addiction to drugs".

Jailing the defendant for a year, he told Donegan the courts had in the past tried to give him an opportunity to address his drugs problem but "unfortunately you have re-lapsed".