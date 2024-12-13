XL Bully exemptions: application process closing in Mid and East Antrim at end of December
In July, XL Bully type dogs were added to a list of restricted breeds. After December 31, it will be illegal to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate, which costs £92.40.
More information and applications can be found at https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/XLBully
The council has advised that to apply for an Exemption Certificate for your XL Bully dog, you must:
- Be the registered owner;
- Have a valid dog licence;
- Be 16 years or older;
- Keep the dog at the same address as the certificate holder;
- Get your dog microchipped by the time it is 8 weeks old;
- Have your dog neutered by the time it is 18 months old;
- Get third party public liability insurance for your dog;
- Pay the application fee of £92.40.
