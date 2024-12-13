XL Bully exemptions: application process closing in Mid and East Antrim at end of December

By Helena McManus
Published 13th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The application process for XL Bully exemptions closes on December 31, 2024, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said.

In July, XL Bully type dogs were added to a list of restricted breeds. After December 31, it will be illegal to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate, which costs £92.40.

More information and applications can be found at https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/XLBully

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council has advised that to apply for an Exemption Certificate for your XL Bully dog, you must:

An XL Bully. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
An XL Bully. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

- Be the registered owner;

- Have a valid dog licence;

- Be 16 years or older;

- Keep the dog at the same address as the certificate holder;

- Get your dog microchipped by the time it is 8 weeks old;

- Have your dog neutered by the time it is 18 months old;

- Get third party public liability insurance for your dog;

- Pay the application fee of £92.40.

Related topics:XL Bully

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice