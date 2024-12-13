The application process for XL Bully exemptions closes on December 31, 2024, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said.

More information and applications can be found at https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/XLBully

The council has advised that to apply for an Exemption Certificate for your XL Bully dog, you must:

An XL Bully. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

- Be the registered owner;

- Have a valid dog licence;

- Be 16 years or older;

- Keep the dog at the same address as the certificate holder;

- Get your dog microchipped by the time it is 8 weeks old;

- Have your dog neutered by the time it is 18 months old;

- Get third party public liability insurance for your dog;

- Pay the application fee of £92.40.