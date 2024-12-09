Twelve exemption certificates have been issued to XL Bully dog owners in Mid and East Antrim, the council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee was told at a meeting, in The Braid, Ballymena.

A report to councillors showed there are 45 XL Bully breed dogs registered in the borough.

In July, XL Bully type dogs were added to a list of restricted breeds. After December 31, it will be illegal to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate which costs £92.40. After this date, a fine of up to £5,000 or a six-month prison sentence can be imposed.

Owners are not allowed to breed, sell, exchange, gift or abandon an XL Bully type dog and they will need to keep their dog muzzled and on a lead in public places. The dog must be kept in secure conditions that will stop it from escaping.

To get an exemption certificate, owners must have a valid dog licence, be at least 16 years of age, keep the dog at the same address, get the dog micro- chipped by the time it is eight-weeks-old and have third party public liability insurance.

Applications for exemption will not be accepted without a current dog licence. For an exemption certificate to remain valid, the XL Bully dog must be neutered.

For owners who do not wish to keep their XL Bully, they must arrange for it to be euthanised before December 31. The sum of £100 compensation is payable to the owner and towards veterinary fees. It is illegal to re-home, sell or transfer ownership of XL Bully type dogs.

A proposed ban under the Dangerous Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order follows a number of deaths and injuries in the UK which prompted bans being introduced in England, Scotland and Wales.

Councillors were advised DAERA (Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) has indicated there have been 17 applications in Northern Ireland to the compensation scheme which is available to owners who opt to have an XL Bully dog euthanised instead of seeking an exemption certificate. Compensation claims must be submitted by February 28.

A report presented to the committee said: “Officers will continue to pro-actively encourage dog owners to apply for exemption certificates to reduce the potential number of XL Bullies that require to be dealt with after 31 December 2024 and to avoid having to recommend prosecution cases.”

Councillors were also told the local authority is obtaining protective equipment after officers completed a ten-day training course delivered by London Metropolitan Police.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter